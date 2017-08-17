John Henry says Red Sox will lead effort to change name of Yawkey Way | Boston Herald

Practically speaking, the process for renaming a public street in Boston where there are no residents and only businesses requires a petition to be launched by the abutters. The petition requires 100 percent of the abutters to sign it.

Of the six parcels with Yawkey Way addresses, there are only two abutters: Henry’s Red Sox and the D’Angelo family, owners of ‘47 Brand and the merchandise shops across the street from Fenway.

The D’Angelos are on board with a name change.

“I understand the way the climate is around the Red Sox that they would potentially want to do something like that,” said Bobby D’Angelo, son of the formerly named Twins souvenir shop’s founder Arthur D’Angelo.

D’Angelo, who spoke before Henry said he welcomed a name change, said re-naming the street would “not be a big deal at all.”

“Honestly, we’re not talking about a human being here, we’re talking about the name of a street,” he said. “I can’t lose sleep over Yawkey Way changing its name, there’s just too many other things in this world to worry about.