Newsvine

spiffie

About Signature Lefty! Articles: 32 Seeds: 2033 Comments: 26498 Since: Feb 2006

Donald Trump Can't Close Deal, Failing Salesman | National Review

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by spiffie View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNational Review Online
Seeded on Sun Jul 30, 2017 9:53 AM
Discuss:

He wants to be John Wayne, but what he is is “Woody Allen without the humor.” Peggy Noonan, to whom we owe that observation, has his number: He is soft, weak, whimpering, and petulant. He isn’t smart enough to do the job and isn’t man enough to own up to the fact. For all his gold-plated toilets, he is at heart that middling junior salesman watching Glengarry Glen Ross and thinking to himself: “That’s the man I want to be.” How many times do you imagine he has stood in front of a mirror trying to project like Alec Baldwin? Unfortunately for the president, it’s Baldwin who does the good imitation of Trump, not the other way around.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor