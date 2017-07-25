Newsvine

spiffie

About Signature Lefty! Articles: 32 Seeds: 2034 Comments: 26517 Since: Feb 2006

John McCain Is the Perfect American Lie | GQ

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by spiffie View Original Article: gq.com
Seeded on Tue Jul 25, 2017 6:04 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Everyone should know better. Everyone should realize that John McCain is the perfect American lie, a man who professes to be noble and fair and just while being none of those things. He served his country honorably in combat, but in no other fashion. And he serves out his time in the Senate, and here on planet Earth, as a pathetic enabler. Never the lion; always the sheep.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor