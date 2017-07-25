Everyone should know better. Everyone should realize that John McCain is the perfect American lie, a man who professes to be noble and fair and just while being none of those things. He served his country honorably in combat, but in no other fashion. And he serves out his time in the Senate, and here on planet Earth, as a pathetic enabler. Never the lion; always the sheep.
John McCain Is the Perfect American Lie | GQ
Seeded on Tue Jul 25, 2017 6:04 PM
