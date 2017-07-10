Newsvine

spiffie

About Signature Lefty! Articles: 32 Seeds: 2030 Comments: 26435 Since: Feb 2006

Why replacing Obamacare is so hard: It's fundamentally conservative - The Washington Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by spiffie View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:04 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

As a life-long Republican who has spent months contemplating this question, I’ve come to an answer that will be hard for many conservatives to swallow: Passing an Obamacare replacement is difficult because the existing system is fundamentally a collection of moderately conservative policies.

In crafting their health-care plan, Republicans have come to the uncomfortable realization that there simply isn’t much room to the political right of Obamacare for a policy that covers as many people with high-quality insurance. Furthermore, many have realized that there isn’t much political will for a bill that covers meaningfully fewer people or that places low-income individuals in insurance plans with cost-sharing elements they can’t afford.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor