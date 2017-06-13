Uber CEO to Take Leave, Diminished Role After Workplace Scandals - Bloomberg

Newsvine

Uber CEO to Take Leave, Diminished Role After Workplace Scandals

Tue Jun 13, 2017
Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick told staff he plans to take a leave of absence, without disclosing a return date. The company will strip him of some duties and appoint an independent chair to limit his influence after a slew of scandals, according to an advance copy of a report prepared for the board.

