Snapchat told a gun safety charity it might run NRA ads on the charity's anti-gun violence awareness campaign — which would have featured videos starring families who lost their loved ones to firearms — if the charity didn't pay Snapchat for advertising, emails provided to Mic by a source close to the exchange show.
Leaked Snapchat emails: Gun safety charity told to pay or NRA ads may appear on videos
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Mar 2, 2017 4:44 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment