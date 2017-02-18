John McCain—the original Maverick, ol’ Walnuts, the brave teller of truths—is somehow once again positioning himself, to credulous journalists, as a renegade Republican who isn’t afraid to buck his party, despite his three-decade record of not ever actually bucking his party in any meaningful way.
I Don't Want To Hear Another @!$%#ing Word About John McCain Unless He Dies Or Actually Does Something Useful For Once
