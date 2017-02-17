Newsvine

spiffie

About Signature Lefty! Articles: 32 Seeds: 2028 Comments: 26237 Since: Feb 2006

I Don't Want To Hear Another @!$%#ing Word About John McCain Unless He Dies Or Actually Does Something Useful For Once

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by spiffie View Original Article: theconcourse.deadspin.com
Seeded on Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:37 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

John McCain—the original Maverick, ol’ Walnuts, the brave teller of truths—is somehow once again positioning himself, to credulous journalists, as a renegade Republican who isn’t afraid to buck his party, despite his three-decade record of not ever actually bucking his party in any meaningful way.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor