Last year, Otter pushed a $30 million idea to help provide primary-care doctors to those in the in-between. Another idea floated in the legislature was to persuade the federal government to allow Idaho to customize a health-care program with fewer federal rules, as states such as Michigan, Montana and New Hampshire had done.
[...]
As the legislative session continued, the governor’s $30 million plan was cut to $5 million. And it wouldn’t go to care, but rather to fund a study so health clinics could learn more about people who needed care.
On the final day of the legislative session, the Senate voted to enact the $5 million plan and allow the governor’s office to discuss a customized Medicaid plan with the federal government. House Republicans, thinking the bill gave the governor too much power, rejected it.
After all that, state lawmakers had come out with nothing.
Republicans in Idaho tried to design a better plan than Obamacare — and failed - The Washington Post
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:26 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment