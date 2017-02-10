Republicans in Idaho tried to design a better plan than Obamacare — and failed - The Washington Post

Last year, Otter pushed a $30 million idea to help provide primary-care doctors to those in the in-between. Another idea floated in the legislature was to persuade the federal government to allow Idaho to customize a health-care program with fewer federal rules, as states such as Michigan, Montana and New Hampshire had done.

[...]

As the legislative session continued, the governor’s $30 million plan was cut to $5 million. And it wouldn’t go to care, but rather to fund a study so health clinics could learn more about people who needed care.

On the final day of the legislative session, the Senate voted to enact the $5 million plan and allow the governor’s office to discuss a customized Medicaid plan with the federal government. House Republicans, thinking the bill gave the governor too much power, rejected it.

After all that, state lawmakers had come out with nothing.