Newsvine

spiffie

About Signature Lefty! Articles: 32 Seeds: 2023 Comments: 26160 Since: Feb 2006

BREAKING: Justice Department inspector general to investigate pre-election actions by department and FBI

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by spiffie View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:43 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Department of Justice inspector general will review broad allegations of misconduct involving the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email practices and the bureau’s controversial decision shortly before the election to announce the probe had resumed, the Inspector General announced Thursday.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor