Sears Craftsman Tools: What Happened?

But the answer to what has happened to Sears as a tool and auto service retailer is rooted in what happened to retailing in America, as well as what happened to manufacturing, and pretty much every other industry: We stopped considering human capital as something in which to invest, and everything has suffered as a consequence.

[...]

Today, Sears is in competition with companies whose entire modus operandi is to make sure that the vast majority of its employees don’t work full-time, so they can dodge the bullet of paying for health insurance. Sears has gone from engaging in a partnership with its employees – many of whom dedicated their entire lives to the company – to operating a gristmill of interchangeable, part-time personnel.