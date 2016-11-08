Yesterday, as groups across the country hit the final stretch of their get-out-the-vote campaigns, workers at NextGen Climate noticed some problems with their automated dialer program. As the team started its morning hours, the program used to initiate and monitor voter calls was suddenly clunky, and cut out entirely for crucial hours in the afternoon.
4chan may have brought down pro-Clinton phone lines the day before the election - The Verge
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Nov 8, 2016 9:48 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment