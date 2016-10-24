Newsvine

spiffie

About Signature Lefty! Articles: 32 Seeds: 2019 Comments: 26118 Since: Feb 2006

Breitbart coordinated with liberal activist and organizer who disrupted GOP primary campaign events - POLITICO

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by spiffie View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitico
Seeded on Mon Oct 24, 2016 6:39 PM
Discuss:

Aaron Black, an associate with Democracy Partners and a former Occupy Wall Street organizer, worked with the pro-Trump site Breitbart, tipping them off about his stunts, exchanging raw video and coordinating coverage, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor