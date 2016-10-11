'Apprentice' Producer Mark Burnett Breaks Silence on Trump Footage | Hollywood Reporter

[S]ome on social media have suggested a billionaire like George Soros or Mark Cuban could shoulder the burden. David Brock, a Clinton ally, has said he would be willing to back the leaker financially.

But that ignores the potential liability for inducing the leaker to breach a contract. There are laws against tortious interference with contractual relations, and the penalties can include economic damages and punitive damages. If a lawsuit were to come, it might be argued that the one encouraging the leaking has harmed not only Trump but also Burnett's ability as a producer to honor obligations with stars. And punitive damages, if malice can be shown, would take into account the defendant's financial wherewithal and be awarded with an eye on sending a message and deterring future bad acts.