No, Donald Trump Didn't Win Post-Debate Polls : NPR

On Tuesday, after a less-than-stellar debate performance, Donald Trump returned to using one of his favorite measurements to mask his missteps on Monday night — the polls.

Except that the post-debate "polls" the GOP nominee and campaign kept touting that he won on social media, at his rally in Florida and in press releases aren't polls at all. They're essentially unscientific Internet popularity contests, are not weighted as to what the electorate will actually look like, and have no predictive value. In fact, if you're worried about voter fraud, in many of these surveys people can vote multiple times and they can easily be rigged by Internet bots.