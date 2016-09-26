Newsvine

spiffie

About Signature Lefty! Articles: 32 Seeds: 2019 Comments: 26118 Since: Feb 2006

Grading the Presidential Candidates on Science - Scientific American

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by spiffie View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONScience News, Articles and Information | Scientific American
Seeded on Mon Sep 26, 2016 1:36 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Two weeks ago, Scientific American asked for your help in grading the presidential candidates on their answers to 20 questions about various aspects of scientific endeavor. The questions were refined by a group of scientific institutions representing more than 10 million scientists and engineers, with nonprofit organization ScienceDebate.org as the facilitator. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor