Social Network Nextdoor Moves To Block Racial Profiling Online : All Tech Considered : NPR

People engage in racial profiling "often not on purpose," Tolia says. It's implicit bias. For example, he says, a user might think: "If I look out my window, and I see someone breaking into a car, and the only thing I see is that they're dark-skinned, why can't I post [it]? That's all I see."

The problem with that post — "a dark-skinned man is breaking into a car" — is that, while the activity sounds like a crime, the description of the alleged perpetrator lacks any useful detail, like what he was wearing, his sneakers, his hairstyle or height.