Newsvine

spiffie

About Signature Lefty! Articles: 32 Seeds: 2019 Comments: 26118 Since: Feb 2006

Donald Trump is no Republican | Dallas Morning News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by spiffie View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Dallas Morning News
Seeded on Tue Sep 6, 2016 8:27 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

We have no interest in a Republican nominee for whom all principles are negotiable, nor in a Republican Party that is willing to trade away principle for pursuit of electoral victory.

Trump doesn't reflect Republican ideals of the past; we are certain he shouldn't reflect the GOP of the future.

Donald Trump is not qualified to serve as president and does not deserve your vote.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor