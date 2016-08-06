Rio Olympics 2016: 6 winners and 5 losers from a scrappy but impressive opening ceremony - Vox

Loser: American television viewers Around the world, most countries view the opening ceremony as it happens. And since Rio is but one hour ahead of the America’s East Coast, the US is uniquely well-suited to watch these games in primetime.

But NBC still delayed broadcast of the ceremony by an hour, even in the Eastern time zone. (Those who watched on the West Coast had to wait four hours, without any way to watch it live unless they had access to an East Coast NBC feed.)

And as if to add insult to injury, US viewers also had to put up with the inane chatter of Today hosts Matt Lauer, Hoda Kotb, and Meredith Vieira. At various points, they said Luxembourg was in “central Europe,” joked about how Djibouti kinda sounds like “yer booty,” and seemed surprised to learn that the US (or Estados Unidos) would be alphabetized under E for the Parade of Nations.

Said parade always takes forever, but these hosts only make it worse, even as NBC carefully edits back the time spent on various nations’ delegations, so that it can fairly sprint through letters like L and G, then spend more time on the US and various other countries NBC thinks US viewers might be interested in. (Yes: France; Australia; and, amusingly, the Federated States of Micronesia, which entered right before the US. No: essentially any nation in Africa.)

NBC’s problems with broadcasting the Olympics extend back to 1988, when NBC won the rights to the Summer Games from ABC and its longtime stalwart master of ceremonies Jim McKay and steadily turned the Olympics from a sporting event and/or a gathering of the world’s nations into an episode of Dateline. NBC’s entertainment-first approach to the Olympics has always been deeply irritating, but it’s never worse than during the opening ceremony, when you’re reminded just how bad its broadcasting team truly is.