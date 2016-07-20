Drop What You're Doing And Watch STRANGER THINGS On Netflix Right Now | Birth.Movies.Death.

Stranger Things is an absolute marvel, a show bursting at the seams with confidence, style and intelligence. I knew I was a goner ten minutes into the first episode, and by the end of episode four I'd resolved to finish the thing in one sitting. When the Duffer brothers stuck the landing in episode eight, I wanted to head out into the night and go door-to-door, proselytizing my way through the neighborhood ("Have you heard the good news?!") and demanding that people give it a look. That's the sort of thing that'll get you shot in Texas, though, so I've opted to spend my Saturday morning writing this recommendation instead.