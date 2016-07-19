Here's a way to punish Russia that doesn't hurt the innocents

“[I]t is inconceivable that Minister Mutko was not aware of the doping cover-up scheme,” Sochi lab director and key whistle-blower Grigory Rodchenkov told Mr. McLaren’s investigation. This caution in accusing Mr. Mutko comes despite the fact that Mr. Rodchenko met frequently with him. Evidently, the minister – a lawyer by training – was careful with his words.

So it is curious and telling that the one instance in which Mr. Mutko chose to fully reveal himself was for a soccer player, and one not even Russian.

It speaks to the meaning of the world’s most popular sport in the Russian mindset, and gives a clue as to what the most fitting punishment should be in the wake of the McLaren Report.

Whether the IOC will suspend the entire Russian team from the Rio Olympics, as has been widely suggested, is yet to be determined. But regardless of that decision, a further step ought to be taken – removing the 2018 World Cup from Russia.