President Trump has decided to remove Anthony Scaramucci from his position as communications director, three people close to the decision said Monday, relieving him just days after Mr. Scaramucci unloaded a crude verbal tirade against other senior members of the president’s senior staff.
Trump Removes Anthony Scaramucci From Communications Director Role - The New York Times
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jul 31, 2017 11:39 AM
